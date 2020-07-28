Sign up
Previous
Next
179 / 365
Scissors
A pair of scissors with orange circular handles in the pens & pencils draw.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
184
photos
35
followers
48
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
28th July 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scissors
,
orange
,
julycircles2020
kali
ace
can i borrow them? i have lost mine!
July 28th, 2020
