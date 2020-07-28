Previous
Next
Scissors by serendypyty
179 / 365

Scissors

A pair of scissors with orange circular handles in the pens & pencils draw.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
can i borrow them? i have lost mine!
July 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise