Sushi Circles

All in the name of circles - this is another bright idea from my daughter. We both like sushi and she suggested we make our own and photograph it for the theme. So yesterday we bought the ingredients and the bamboo rolling mat and this morning we gave it a go. I didn't have too many expectations but I must say I'm really impressed with our efforts and it was extremely delicious too. It's so easy to prepare and I really don't know why we've never done this before.

In 2012 we hosted a Japanese student for 2 weeks. She had her 16th birthday with us and was a joy to have as part of our family. Thank goodness for Google Translate as conversation was difficult but it's amazing how body language and "charades" helped. We've always kept in contact and she has sent us many Japanese gifts over the years. The fan in this photo is one of them which I see every day. I will send her a photo of our sushi and tell her I don't know why it's taken me 8 years to get around to making it.

Thank you 365 for pushing me in the right direction.....! 😀