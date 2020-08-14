Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Previous
Next
196 / 365
Gone To Seed
My abstract for today is of a puffball or a dandelion that has gone to seed. I rather like the soft effect but also that it reminds me of an exploding firework or a waterfall.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
3
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
202
photos
37
followers
49
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
12th August 2020 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
,
abstract
,
puffball
,
abstractaug2020
Kathy A
ace
I like how you’ve filled the frame
August 14th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
This is lovely. You have captured the soft and fluffiness. Fluffiness being a photographic technical term. Fav
August 14th, 2020
Ingrid
This is a great close up!
August 14th, 2020
