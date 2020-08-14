Previous
Gone To Seed by serendypyty
Gone To Seed

My abstract for today is of a puffball or a dandelion that has gone to seed. I rather like the soft effect but also that it reminds me of an exploding firework or a waterfall.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy A ace
I like how you’ve filled the frame
August 14th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely. You have captured the soft and fluffiness. Fluffiness being a photographic technical term. Fav
August 14th, 2020  
Ingrid
This is a great close up!
August 14th, 2020  
