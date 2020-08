Galileo

It's so hot at the moment that I thought it was fitting to use a thermometer for my abstract photo. Although we're apparently in for a few days of thunder storms it doesn't look like it's going to get much cooler. It's already 30° in the house and not at all comfortable. It's times like this I wish we had air conditioning! I decided to use one of my Galileo thermometers and the photo is taken looking up through the bottom of it.