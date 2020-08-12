Previous
Taking The Biscuit! by serendypyty
Taking The Biscuit!

Yesterday I fancied a biscuit with my cup of tea. This is the Smiley that greeted me when I took the lid off of the tin. As I took the photo my phone camera recognised it as a face which I thought was rather amusing.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy A ace
Who only ate half a biscuit?
August 12th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... love how the phone thought it was someone! Cool shot!
August 12th, 2020  
Ingrid
This face is a lot better than how I find our tin often... Love how smart your phone is!
August 12th, 2020  
