194 / 365
Taking The Biscuit!
Yesterday I fancied a biscuit with my cup of tea. This is the Smiley that greeted me when I took the lid off of the tin. As I took the photo my phone camera recognised it as a face which I thought was rather amusing.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
3
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
11th August 2020 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
smiley
,
face
,
tin
,
biscuits
,
abstractaug2020
Kathy A
ace
Who only ate half a biscuit?
August 12th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... love how the phone thought it was someone! Cool shot!
August 12th, 2020
Ingrid
This face is a lot better than how I find our tin often... Love how smart your phone is!
August 12th, 2020
