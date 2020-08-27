Previous
Grate Disco? by serendypyty
Grate Disco?

Today I've tried to do something abstract with the cheese grater. We've all come to the conclusion that it resembles a 1980s disco. 🕺🕺🕺
Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy
LOL! I think you are right in your assessment! Very shiny and sparkly like a disco!
August 27th, 2020  
Casablanca
Ha ha, I am getting on that dance floor now.......pushing it back to the 70s........"singin' night fever, night fev-errrr"
August 27th, 2020  
Cazzi
@casablanca Haha! That's another one I'll be singing all day now 🤣
August 27th, 2020  
Kathy A
This is really really cool
August 27th, 2020  
Newbank Lass
It does indeed! brings back memories!!
August 27th, 2020  
KV
Cool! Love the disco look.
August 27th, 2020  
