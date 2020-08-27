Sign up
209 / 365
Grate Disco?
Today I've tried to do something abstract with the cheese grater. We've all come to the conclusion that it resembles a 1980s disco. 🕺🕺🕺
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
6
0
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
katy
ace
LOL! I think you are right in your assessment! Very shiny and sparkly like a disco!
August 27th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I am getting on that dance floor now.......pushing it back to the 70s........"singin' night fever, night fev-errrr"
August 27th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
@casablanca
Haha! That's another one I'll be singing all day now 🤣
August 27th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is really really cool
August 27th, 2020
Newbank Lass
ace
It does indeed! brings back memories!!
August 27th, 2020
KV
ace
Cool! Love the disco look.
August 27th, 2020
