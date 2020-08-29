Previous
Pinocchio by serendypyty
211 / 365

Pinocchio

I found an abstract while I was doing some washing up this morning. Pinocchio on a plate through the bubbles! He seems quite happy in his bubble bath!
29th August 2020

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
@serendypyty
57% complete



Photo Details

Jill Browning ace
That is a really cool shot.
August 29th, 2020  
KV ace
Love how the face shows through... funny how you begin to see your entire world through the lens isn’t it?
August 29th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Oh he does look a happy chappy!
August 29th, 2020  
