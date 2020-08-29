Sign up
Pinocchio
I found an abstract while I was doing some washing up this morning. Pinocchio on a plate through the bubbles! He seems quite happy in his bubble bath!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
217
photos
43
followers
49
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
29th August 2020 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
bubbles
,
pinocchio
,
abstractaug2020
Jill Browning
ace
That is a really cool shot.
August 29th, 2020
KV
ace
Love how the face shows through... funny how you begin to see your entire world through the lens isn’t it?
August 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Oh he does look a happy chappy!
August 29th, 2020
