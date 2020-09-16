Sign up
229 / 365
S for Shoot
A fun one for today! The moment when you realise you're taking a photo of the wrong thing and missing all the action. 😂
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
237
photos
45
followers
49
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
16th September 2020 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Tags
shoot
,
star wars
,
s
,
darth vader
,
septssubjects
Ingrid
Fun! Love the Lego lady with the camera - and your composition. It is very true :)
September 16th, 2020
Dee L.
ace
A very fun photo.
September 16th, 2020
