Moon - Shaped!

I took at look at the October words and thought I'd fall down at the first hurdle. I was never going to get a shot of the moon or moonlight tonight so thinking outside of the box I came up with the idea of finding something that was moon shaped. Well seeing as I'm going to be sat at the computer for most of the day working, I had a look around and took a quick photo of the screen on/off button. A quick rotation later and I had my blue moon!