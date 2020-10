Candle

This is the result of playing with shimmery wrapping paper and a candle. Initially I was just going to take a photo of all the cake candles that we have accumulated over time, and that are still good enough to use. But of course I couldn't resist lighting one, or two, or three.....Needless to say they burn quickly and there's not many left in the box now! Oh and note to self - don't forget the prop is hot when you want to pick it up to move it!!