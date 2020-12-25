Sign up
329 / 365
Festivities
An after dinner game of Pass the Pigs. We all got really competitive and it was hilariously good fun. HAPPY CHRISTMAS to you all!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
339
photos
44
followers
48
following
Photo Details
5
5
1
1
1
1
365
365
SM-G986B
SM-G986B
Taken
25th December 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
game
,
festivities
,
dec20words
Casablanca
ace
I love Pass the Pigs! So much fun. Happy Christmas! We had presents after online church this morning, a walk before the Queen and now I am cooking dinner. Then the games will be out! Have fun.
December 25th, 2020
