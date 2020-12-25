Previous
Festivities by serendypyty
329 / 365

Festivities

An after dinner game of Pass the Pigs. We all got really competitive and it was hilariously good fun. HAPPY CHRISTMAS to you all!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
I love Pass the Pigs! So much fun. Happy Christmas! We had presents after online church this morning, a walk before the Queen and now I am cooking dinner. Then the games will be out! Have fun.
December 25th, 2020  
