Mistletoe

I took this photo on the Heath yesterday but it's fascinated me so much that I had to include it in my project. From a distance I thought these three trees had old bird nests in them. However, upon closer inspection I realised that the 'nests' were large clumps of mistletoe. I know it is a parasitic plant but I can't say I've ever seen it growing naturally before. It was really exciting to see it but maybe its more common than I thought.