Photo 397
Lonely Daffodil
Yellow - I have a few daffodils in the garden but this one has sprung up all on its lonesome among the other straggly plants. I nearly cleared them away but decided to keep it natural.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
412
photos
52
followers
53
following
108% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
3rd March 2021 9:32am
Tags
yellow
,
daffodil
,
rainbow2021
summerfield
ace
perfect yellow. aces!
March 3rd, 2021
