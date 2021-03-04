Sign up
Photo 398
12.34 - 4.3.21
I couldn't resist this today. It'll be another 100 years before this happens again!
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
6
3
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
413
photos
52
followers
53
following
109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
4th March 2021 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
green
,
rainbow2021
JackieR
ace
I reckon 12.34 happens twice a Day!! But as to the date......... Wow!!
March 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Very cool and a great rainbow green!
March 4th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Neat! I have a friend who points out things like this to me. I should send to them.
March 4th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Had a vision of you sitting patiently to catch the right time.
March 4th, 2021
Cazzi
ace
@wakelys
Yep I set several reminders and still nearly missed it!
March 4th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@serendypyty
🤣🤣
March 4th, 2021
