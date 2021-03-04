Previous
Next
12.34 - 4.3.21 by serendypyty
Photo 398

12.34 - 4.3.21

I couldn't resist this today. It'll be another 100 years before this happens again!
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I reckon 12.34 happens twice a Day!! But as to the date......... Wow!!
March 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Very cool and a great rainbow green!
March 4th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
Neat! I have a friend who points out things like this to me. I should send to them.
March 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Had a vision of you sitting patiently to catch the right time.
March 4th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
@wakelys Yep I set several reminders and still nearly missed it!
March 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@serendypyty 🤣🤣
March 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise