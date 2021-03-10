Previous
Lemon Yellow by serendypyty
Lemon Yellow

All I can say here is that my son got silly with the lemons and I had to take a photo! 😀
10th March 2021

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK
Mary Siegle ace
Works for your rainbow, so good excuse to photograph the silliness!
March 10th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Great little addition
March 10th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Haha!
March 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Certainly need sunnies for a sunshine bright yellow. Fun shot.
March 10th, 2021  
