Photo 404
Lemon Yellow
All I can say here is that my son got silly with the lemons and I had to take a photo! 😀
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
4
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
419
photos
52
followers
53
following
110% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 4
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
10th March 2021 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
lemons
,
rainbow2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Works for your rainbow, so good excuse to photograph the silliness!
March 10th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Great little addition
March 10th, 2021
Jennie B.
ace
Haha!
March 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Certainly need sunnies for a sunshine bright yellow. Fun shot.
March 10th, 2021
