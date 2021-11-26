Previous
And It's Not Even Christmas Yet.... by serendypyty
Photo 664

And It's Not Even Christmas Yet....

I'm definitely more of a Galaxy girl rather than Cadbury. My daughter won these in a raffle and they didn't last long at all.
Susan Wakely ace
I am not into Cadbury but could be persuaded to have an eclair.
