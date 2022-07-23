Sign up
Photo 903
23. Depth
So often I get the width and depth of measurements muddled. Ikea furniture is pretty easy to understand although I didn't look quite as calm and elegant up a ladder this morning as the person in the booklet.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
2
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
depth
,
make-30
katy
ace
I nice way to illustrate the concept! Looks like it was a lot of work for you though. Not the photo, the construction
July 23rd, 2022
Kathy
ace
This is well composed and a great example of the word "depth."
July 23rd, 2022
