Previous
Next
23. Depth by serendypyty
Photo 903

23. Depth

So often I get the width and depth of measurements muddled. Ikea furniture is pretty easy to understand although I didn't look quite as calm and elegant up a ladder this morning as the person in the booklet.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I nice way to illustrate the concept! Looks like it was a lot of work for you though. Not the photo, the construction
July 23rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
This is well composed and a great example of the word "depth."
July 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise