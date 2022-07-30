Sign up
Photo 910
30. Diagonals
I had a very quick trip to IKEA this morning for a refund and noticed this lampshade which was full of diagonals - ideal for today's prompt.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
diagonals
make-30-2022
