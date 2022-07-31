Previous
31. Blooms by serendypyty
31. Blooms

I've been following the make-30-2022 prompts but snuck another one on the end just to make up for the last day of July. I've thoroughly enjoyed this month!
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
July 31st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely colour!
July 31st, 2022  
