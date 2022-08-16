Previous
Cyclamen by serendypyty
Cyclamen

I found a cyclamen flower head that had fallen into my window sill. It looked too pretty to throw away straight away so made it my prop for today.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Jacqueline ace
Great work!
August 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks like propellers.
August 16th, 2022  
