Previous
Next
Snazzy Shapes by serendypyty
Photo 928

Snazzy Shapes

An oversized 'diamond', a little red jug and some interesting patterns.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Fun shot! No idea how you did this.
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise