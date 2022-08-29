Sign up
Photo 940
Soaking Up The Rays
Part of my wooden recliner chair in the garden.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
971
photos
73
followers
49
following
Tags
chair
,
abstractaug2022
moni kozi
ace
By all means, you should add this to the mundane challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46910/new-mundane-challenge
August 29th, 2022
katy
ace
This is such a colorful photo and I love the perspective.
August 29th, 2022
