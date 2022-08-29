Previous
Soaking Up The Rays by serendypyty
Soaking Up The Rays

Part of my wooden recliner chair in the garden.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
moni kozi ace
By all means, you should add this to the mundane challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46910/new-mundane-challenge
August 29th, 2022  
katy ace
This is such a colorful photo and I love the perspective.
August 29th, 2022  
