Photo 955
Misty
I'm not sure what I was trying to achieve here but thought "kettle, mirror, steam, mist". Oops! I didn't anticipate my phone lens fogging up too and so had to give up on the idea - hopefully no damage done!
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
3
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
987
photos
73
followers
49
following
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
13th September 2022 12:15pm
Tags
misty
,
sep22words
Maggiej
There is always a blue bird in the mist.
September 13th, 2022
katy
ace
I don’t think you could’ve done a better job of illustrating mist.
September 13th, 2022
Hoopydoo
Excellent idea and very misty photo!
September 13th, 2022
