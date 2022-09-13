Previous
Misty by serendypyty
Misty

I'm not sure what I was trying to achieve here but thought "kettle, mirror, steam, mist". Oops! I didn't anticipate my phone lens fogging up too and so had to give up on the idea - hopefully no damage done!
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Maggiej
There is always a blue bird in the mist.
September 13th, 2022  
katy ace
I don’t think you could’ve done a better job of illustrating mist.
September 13th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Excellent idea and very misty photo!
September 13th, 2022  
