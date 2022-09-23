Previous
All In A Row by serendypyty
Photo 965

All In A Row

Four tiny Salvia blooms from the garden, they're normally red and white but this year they're mostly just red.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Heather ace
Love that red with the water droplets and your soft dof! Fav
September 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty with the water droplets.
September 23rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Sweet with the raindrops
September 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
They look absolutely gorgeous here. There is fabulous clarity to your photo. My salvia are red and white but I will keep my eye out for this solid color
September 23rd, 2022  
