Photo 965
All In A Row
Four tiny Salvia blooms from the garden, they're normally red and white but this year they're mostly just red.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
4
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
23rd September 2022 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
garden
,
salvia
Heather
ace
Love that red with the water droplets and your soft dof! Fav
September 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty with the water droplets.
September 23rd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Sweet with the raindrops
September 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
They look absolutely gorgeous here. There is fabulous clarity to your photo. My salvia are red and white but I will keep my eye out for this solid color
September 23rd, 2022
