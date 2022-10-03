Previous
Hat Stand by serendypyty
Photo 975

Hat Stand

This is hubby's cutting-the-grass hat. What better place to hang it than on the broom.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Absolutely!
October 3rd, 2022  
Maggiej
Grass looks good!
October 3rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Perfect!
October 3rd, 2022  
