Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 976
Japanese Maple
This lovely deciduous tree in my garden is starting to turn red and the leaves beginning to fall. It was a sunny sky when I took this but 20 minutes later it has come over really dark and begun to rain.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1008
photos
74
followers
49
following
267% complete
View this month »
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
4th October 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
maple
,
garden
,
deciduous
,
oct22words
Hoopydoo
Beautiful colours especially with the blue and cloudy sky
October 4th, 2022
Maggiej
I like the capture.
October 4th, 2022
katy
ace
This one looks especially nice on black. I love the composition with a little bit of the sky in it and all those wonderfully shaped leaves
October 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close