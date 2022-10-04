Previous
Japanese Maple by serendypyty
Japanese Maple

This lovely deciduous tree in my garden is starting to turn red and the leaves beginning to fall. It was a sunny sky when I took this but 20 minutes later it has come over really dark and begun to rain.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Hoopydoo
Beautiful colours especially with the blue and cloudy sky
October 4th, 2022  
Maggiej
I like the capture.
October 4th, 2022  
katy ace
This one looks especially nice on black. I love the composition with a little bit of the sky in it and all those wonderfully shaped leaves
October 4th, 2022  
