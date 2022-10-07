Previous
Camera by serendypyty
Photo 979

Camera

Looking down the lens or up the lens - not sure 😊
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Hoopydoo
Clever shot!
October 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Great shot
October 7th, 2022  
