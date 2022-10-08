Sign up
Photo 980
Autumn Sunshine
It's a warm sunny autumn day today making this corner of the garden look quite pretty.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
8th October 2022 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
warm
,
garden
,
oct22words
Renee Salamon
ace
What a lovely view
October 8th, 2022
Mike
Oh, that's nice weather!
October 8th, 2022
Hoopydoo
Lovely picture…also your Nerines are lovely!
October 8th, 2022
katy
ace
How pretty and it looks like a gorgeous day. I’m surprised to see a palm tree in your garden
October 8th, 2022
