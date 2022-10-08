Previous
Autumn Sunshine by serendypyty
Autumn Sunshine

It's a warm sunny autumn day today making this corner of the garden look quite pretty.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely view
October 8th, 2022  
Mike
Oh, that's nice weather!
October 8th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Lovely picture…also your Nerines are lovely!
October 8th, 2022  
katy ace
How pretty and it looks like a gorgeous day. I’m surprised to see a palm tree in your garden
October 8th, 2022  
