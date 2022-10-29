Sign up
Photo 1001
Steps
My trusty steps that I'm using to decorate a bedroom. The painting is done and the walls prepped in readiness to wallpaper.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
2
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1033
photos
75
followers
49
following
274% complete
View this month »
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
30th October 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steps
,
oct22words
katy
ace
FAV I really like your composition for this one. those are some very well used steps
October 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 30th, 2022
