Peony Seeds by serendypyty
Peony Seeds

The last of the peony pods are bursting in the garden and releasing their large black seeds.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
Oh, wow! Fabulous clarity and detail to this photo
October 30th, 2022  
kali ace
i grew a peony from seed, it took years to flower!
October 30th, 2022  
