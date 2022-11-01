Success!

I've had this poinsettia now for a year. In the past I've got rid of them when the red leaves have fallen off. However, I've kept this one, nurtured it and researched how to make the leaves turn red again. The idea is to distress the plant by keeping it in the dark for at least 14 hours or more and at least 4-5 hours of daylight which I started doing at the beginning of October. Imagine my delight at seeing these new little red leaves today. I doubt I'll get the display you find in the shops but for me this is one huge success.