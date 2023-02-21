Previous
21. Garden by serendypyty
21. Garden

Over the weekend we took down the cherry tree which was completely dry and dead which was such a shame, but I'm looking forward to choosing something new to fill the space.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
JackieR ace
Happy tree hunt an interesting collage
February 21st, 2023  
