28. Sphere by serendypyty
28. Sphere

I had to turn to my willing model today and he struck a handsome pose while I looked through my lens ball.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Love this ❤️🐾
February 28th, 2023  
katy ace
Now that is a well-trained cat! Terrific photo of him
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot of the obliging Tizer.
February 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh I wish the lodger cat would pose like this!! Top notch Tizer!!
February 28th, 2023  
