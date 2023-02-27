Sign up
Photo 1097
27. Round
A round of drinks at a pub lunch with friends a couple of weeks ago - some of the glasses need refilling I think 😄
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
3
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1130
photos
77
followers
50
following
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
5th February 2023 4:39pm
round
,
feb23words
Heather
ace
A fun perspective! I really like the black, red, and blue in the one on the right!
February 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lots of chatting and no time for refills!
February 27th, 2023
Annie D
ace
love the variety :)
February 27th, 2023
