Blue Fish Tank by serendypyty
Photo 1109

Blue Fish Tank

I'm always fascinated by the tropical fish tanks dotted around my dentists waiting rooms. They really help pass the time and are very calming to watch.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blue.
March 10th, 2023  
