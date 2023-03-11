Previous
Mmm Cabbage! by serendypyty
Photo 1110

Mmm Cabbage!

Lots of red cabbage that looks purple and makes the water blue - love it!
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Susan Wakely ace
Yum very nice.
March 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Yuuumm Delia's recipe is the best!!!
March 11th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Definitely all rainbow colors!
March 11th, 2023  
