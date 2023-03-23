Previous
Next
Green Bottles by serendypyty
Photo 1122

Green Bottles

Not quite '10 green bottles...' but halfway there - I'm having a bit of a shuffle round in the kitchen cupboards today.

Looks like there's another selfie in those bottles too!
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Not any old fizz!!
March 23rd, 2023  
katy ace
Very fascinating looking collection of green for the day.
March 23rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
March 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
alovely celebratory photo
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise