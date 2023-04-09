Previous
Nine by serendypyty
Nine

I found number 9 among some teaching cards in ikea.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
Terrific Capture. I like the haphazard Composition.
April 9th, 2023  
