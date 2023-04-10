Sign up
Photo 1140
TEN
An old photo from the archives and a small but recognisable number 10.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Tags
10
,
30-shots2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Did you pop in for afternoon tea.
April 10th, 2023
