Photo 1146
SIXTEEN
I saw my opportunity for a number 16 photo in the party pieces department of John Lewis - candles and paper plates.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1181
photos
77
followers
49
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
13th April 2023 2:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
16
,
30-shots2023
JackieR
ace
Did you rearrange the candles??!!! Great shot
April 16th, 2023
