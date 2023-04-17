Previous
SEVENTEEN by serendypyty
SEVENTEEN

A number 17 make-up range - I didn't even realise that Boots chemist still sold this until I went looking.
17th April 2023

Cazzi

ace
serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured some great colours.
April 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, a blast from the past! I didn’t know that either.
April 17th, 2023  
