Little Pink Blooms by serendypyty
Little Pink Blooms

I have a lot of this in the garden but I'm not entirely sure what it is. I think it belongs to the geranium family but may be totally wrong. It offers a nice splash of pink in the flower bed.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
