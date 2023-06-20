Previous
Just For A Day by serendypyty
Photo 1211

Just For A Day

A couple of days ago I took a photo of poppy buds. Yesterday the big bud opened and looked lovely, lots of bees visited and today it has dropped all its petals and gone to seed. Nice while it lasted!
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Short but very sweet
June 20th, 2023  
katy ace
It is such a beautiful color! such a shame it is gone already
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise