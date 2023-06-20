Sign up
Previous
Photo 1211
Just For A Day
A couple of days ago I took a photo of poppy buds. Yesterday the big bud opened and looked lovely, lots of bees visited and today it has dropped all its petals and gone to seed. Nice while it lasted!
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1248
photos
78
followers
48
following
331% complete
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th June 2023 11:17am
Tags
poppy
,
30-days-wild23
Casablanca
ace
Short but very sweet
June 20th, 2023
katy
ace
It is such a beautiful color! such a shame it is gone already
June 20th, 2023
