Tall Verbena by serendypyty
Tall Verbena

Tall verbena is one of my favourite plants, when there's lots of it it looks amazing with all its purple blooms. This one is the tallest I've ever grown at nearly 8 foot tall, they self seed really easily so hopefully next year I'll have more.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Cazzi

ace
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy ace
I like the POV.
June 24th, 2023  
