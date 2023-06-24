Sign up
Previous
Photo 1215
Tall Verbena
Tall verbena is one of my favourite plants, when there's lots of it it looks amazing with all its purple blooms. This one is the tallest I've ever grown at nearly 8 foot tall, they self seed really easily so hopefully next year I'll have more.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
24th June 2023 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
verbena
,
30-days-wild23
Kathy
ace
I like the POV.
June 24th, 2023
