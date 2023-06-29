Previous
Hanging Around by serendypyty
Photo 1220

Hanging Around

We've had some much needed rain overnight and looks like this snail enjoyed it too!
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That’s one way of dealing with the rain.
June 29th, 2023  
katy ace
I’m so glad you got the rain, especially since I gave you this beautiful shot with the snail and his drop
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise