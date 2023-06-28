Previous
Yucca by serendypyty
Photo 1219

Yucca

I saw this plant today in someone's front garden which has an unusual display of white flowers and I was surprised to discover it is a Yucca plant.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, quite the display coming out of the spray of green leaves! This was in someone's front garden...? Wow!
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise