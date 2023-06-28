Sign up
Previous
Photo 1219
Yucca
I saw this plant today in someone's front garden which has an unusual display of white flowers and I was surprised to discover it is a Yucca plant.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th June 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yucca
,
30-days-wild23
Heather
ace
Yes, quite the display coming out of the spray of green leaves! This was in someone's front garden...? Wow!
June 28th, 2023
