Previous
Beautiful Blooms by serendypyty
Photo 1218

Beautiful Blooms

My Elder tree is looking rather grand at the moment covered in clusters of these lovely pink flowers.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
You aren't wrong! It is beautiful
June 27th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow! So nice: haven't seen pink elder before!
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise