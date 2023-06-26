Sign up
Previous
Photo 1217
Pepper Pots
My June calendar has had the poppy buds, then the flowers and now the poppy seed pods or pepper pots as I've always called them - I suppose because of the way they shake the seeds out.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1254
photos
78
followers
48
following
333% complete
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th June 2023 3:23pm
Tags
30-days-wild23
,
poppy seed pods
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov. Haha they are like pepper pots.
June 26th, 2023
