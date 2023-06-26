Previous
Pepper Pots by serendypyty
Pepper Pots

My June calendar has had the poppy buds, then the flowers and now the poppy seed pods or pepper pots as I've always called them - I suppose because of the way they shake the seeds out.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov. Haha they are like pepper pots.
June 26th, 2023  
