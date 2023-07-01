Previous
From the train we know we're close to London when we see these few buildings. The shape of the roof on the right looks like a "play button" especially when the sun is shining on it.
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Maggiej
Ancient & modern.
July 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great scenes of London. I know when I am close when the train goes by Battersea.
July 1st, 2023  
