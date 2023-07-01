Sign up
Photo 1222
Play Button
From the train we know we're close to London when we see these few buildings. The shape of the roof on the right looks like a "play button" especially when the sun is shining on it.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
london
,
play button
Maggiej
Ancient & modern.
July 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great scenes of London. I know when I am close when the train goes by Battersea.
July 1st, 2023
