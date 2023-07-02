Previous
Splits by serendypyty
Photo 1223

Splits

I saw this young girl doing the splits up a tree - wow, I wish I could do that!
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great candid! Yikes, not for me :)
July 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh my what flexibility.
July 2nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow! I could do half of that these days?
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise