Previous
Photo 1223
Splits
I saw this young girl doing the splits up a tree - wow, I wish I could do that!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1261
photos
78
followers
48
following
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1217
1218
1219
1220
38
1221
1222
1223
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2023 8:38pm
Tags
splits
Heather
ace
A great candid! Yikes, not for me :)
July 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh my what flexibility.
July 2nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow! I could do half of that these days?
July 2nd, 2023
